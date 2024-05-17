Zimbabwe/Ghana: Ghana Legend Asamoah Gyan Meets President

Tadious Manyepo — Legendary Ghanaian footballer Asamoah Gyan yesterday paid a courtesy call on President Mnangagwa at State House, after which he presented him with an autographed iconic Number 3 Black Stars jersey.

The former Ghana skipper is in the country with a globally-acclaimed health technological company, Trek Secure.

President Mnangagwa later took to his X handle and tweeted:

"It was an honour to receive Asamoah Gyan at State House today. His remarkable career and leadership on the field have inspired millions across Africa. We discussed the power of sports in uniting nations and promoting youth development."

Gyan, who represented the Black Stars at both the Africa Nations Cup and the World Cup, is the ambassador for the Dubai-based organisation. They have been holding a series of meetings with officials from the Ministry of Health and Child Welfare since their arrival on Saturday.

The company is working on the modalities to help trek and effectively deal with health pandemics after winning the tender to do so from the World Health Organisation.

The team from Trek Secure yesterday visited President Mnangagwa, with Gyan making the most of the opportunity to showcase his appreciation of the country's Head of State.

It was a time that the two-time African Cup of Nations runner-up said he cherished the most as he got to meet one of Africa's most celebrated leaders.

Minister of Health and Child Welfare Douglas Mombeshora told Zimpapers Sport that Gyan expressed his wish to meet President Mnangagwa and was happy to see it fulfilled.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"One of Africa's most iconic footballers of all time Asamoah Gyan is in the country with a health tech company, Trek Secure, where he is the ambassador.

"We have been having meetings with this company since last weekend and yesterday we took them to meet the President.

"Gyan expressed his wish to meet President Mnangagwa and he presented his signed Ghana national team jersey to him," said Mombeshora. "The legendary footballer expressed his gratitude and appreciation after fulfilling his wish.

"We are happy to be hosting his company and him in the country.

"The company is here to put in place systems that will help us deal with health pandemics effectively and efficiently using technology."

Gyan, who led Ghana's Black Stars to second-place finishes at the Nations Cup tournaments in 2010 and 2015, is mostly remembered for his magnificent performances during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

With African countries choking in a fiesta held on this continent for the first time, Gyan and Ghana carried the hopes of Africans with solid performances until the quarter-finals where they were eventually eliminated by Uruguay.

Then a Sunderland striker, Gyan had the misfortune of missing a late penalty during extra time. Gyan with 109 caps for Ghana, also scored 51 goals for the West African giants before hanging up his playing boots.

He turned out for several clubs in different parts of the world including at Italian Serie A side Udinese where one of the best current Warriors players -- Jordan Zemura -- is plying his trade.