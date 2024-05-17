Nigeria: Ndidi in Abuja After Blissful Season With Leicester, Visits Sports Minister

Nigeria and Leicester City midfield enforcer, Wilfred Ndidi, paid a visit to the Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh, in his office in Abuja yesterday.

Accompanied by his manager, Yahaya Atom, and Chairman of Nathaniel Boys FC, Mr. Yemi Idowu, Ndidi met with the Sports Minister to discuss various matters.

During the visit, Ndidi expressed his gratitude to Senator Enoh, praising the Sports Minister for ensuring the well-being of his teammates during AFCON he could not be part of because of injury.

Ndidi who will be returning to the English Premier League with Leicester after a blissful Championship season, commended the sports minister for the excellent support and care provided to Super Eagles.

Senator Enoh congratulated Ndidi on Leicester City's promotion to the English Premier League. He also took the opportunity to remind Ndidi about Super Eagles upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifying matches against South Africa and Benin Republic scheduled for early next month.

The minister encouraged Ndidi to be prepared and to contribute significantly to the Super Eagles' efforts to secure their spot in the World Cup to hold in USA, Mexico and Canada in 2026.

Nigeria missed qualification for the 2022 edition of the Mundial hosted by Qatar.