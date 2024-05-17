Ghana: National Roaming Policy to Boost Mobile Coverage Across - Communication Minister

The government is implementing a National Roaming Policy that will allow network operators to leverage each other's infrastructure.

This will enable telecommunication networks to roam on each other's network where necessary to benefit consumers.

The Minister for Communication and Digitalisation, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, who disclosed this at the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day event in Accra on Friday, stated that the roaming policy will enhance mobile connectivity across the country.

"We're implementing a National Roaming Policy where networks can roam on each other's network where necessary to benefit the consumer seamlessly.

"So regardless of where you are, your phone will pick up the strongest signal regardless of which network operator you utilise," she noted.

The minister expressed optimism that the policy would help bridge remaining connectivity gaps, especially in underserved areas.

"We're hopeful that that will also enable us to bridge some of the connectivity gaps we have in the country," she added.

The national roaming framework comes as the government undertakes major digital infrastructure projects to connect the 20% of Ghanaians who remain unconnected to the internet and digital services.

In that regard, Mrs Owusu-Ekuful mentioned the Rural Telephony and Digital Inclusion Project, which is aimed at constructing 2,016 new cell sites nationwide, with over half already completed.

She announced that the government would build 1,006 cell sites by September this year to complement the 1,010 already constructed cell sites.

"This will ensure that about 20% of our population that are currently unconnected would also get the opportunity to benefit from digital innovations," she explained.

The minister acknowledged the need for collaboration among the various government agencies and regulators overseeing the digital ecosystem.

"The digital technology is interdependent on several agencies and regulators working closely together. So, we can't continue with this siloed approach to our development," she urged.

The National Roaming Policy forms part of the government's Digital Ghana agenda aimed at driving digitalisation across all sectors through innovation, investments in infrastructure, enhanced skills development, and an enabling regulatory environment.

On his part, the Director General of the NCA, Mr Joe Anokye, called for collaborative efforts to develop conditions enabling digital entrepreneurship, adopt emerging technologies, drive sustainable digital innovation, empower innovators and forge local and global partnerships.

"The whole world needs digital innovation. Together, we can make it happen," Mr. Anokye stated.

The WTISD event, organised by the NCA under the theme "Digital Innovation for Sustainable Development", brought together stakeholders from government, industry, academia and development partners to explore leveraging technology and innovation to achieve the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.