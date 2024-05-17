Ghana: Chief Justice Demands Response From Kissi Agyebeng On Misconduct Allegations

Other allegations by the petitioner against Agyabeng include violations of citizens' rights through arrests and detentions, violations of the right to information, and improper appointments of personnel to the office.

The Chief Justice of Ghana, Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, has referred a petition seeking the removal of Kissi Agyebeng as Special Prosecutor to him for his response.

The CJ's move comes after President Akufo-Addo submitted a petition received from Martin Amidu, former Special Prosecutor to remove Kissi Agyabeng (the current Special Prosecutor) from office.

In a letter to Mr. Agyebeng on Thursday, May 16, the Chief Justice sought his response to determine if there is sufficient evidence to establish a prima facie case.

- Advertisement -"This is to forward to you a copy of the petition dated 30th April 2024 sent to the Office of the President which was forwarded to the Office of the Honourable Lady Chief Justice on 6th May 2024. Kindly provide your comments on the matters raised to enable the Honourable Chief Justice to determine if a prima facie case has been made out," the letter stated.

Martin Amidu's petition, dated April 30, 2024, raises concerns about the procurement process for vehicles for the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and alleges misconduct by Mr. Agyebeng related to judges and the administration of justice.

According to reports, Mr. Amidu has previously criticized the current Special Prosecutor for a lack of "experience" in the job. Relentless times, he accused Agyabeng of shielding certain persons under the OSP's investigative radar, particularly regarding the case of investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas (who was once Agyabeng's client) and Charles Bissue, a former political appointee.

Other allegations by the petitioner against Agyabeng include violations of citizens' rights through arrests and detentions, violations of the right to information, and improper appointments of personnel to the office.

Examples are made of the arrests of former Sanitation Minister Cecilia Dapaah and former Environment Minister Prof. Frimpong Boateng.

The call for the OSP's removal is made under section 15 of the Office of Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959), which states the grounds and processes for the removal of a Special Prosecutor.

