Ghana: Speaker Swears in New Ejisu MP

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has sworn in newly-elected Ejisu MP, Kwabena Boateng during an emergency parliamentary session on Friday.

It's official, Mr. Kwabena Boateng (MP, Ejisu). House Speaker Bagbin conveys #GhParliament congratulatory message to him and then hands Mr. Boateng a copy each of the 1992 Constitution and the Standing Orders urging the new MP to apply himself to the rules of the House.-- Odekro (@odekro) May 17, 2024

Kwabena Boateng was elected at the by-election last month following the death of sitting MP John Kumah. He polled a majority of the votes, although one of the contenders, a former MP had inched close.

In addition to his swearing-in, MPs would debate other issues about the approval of reassigned Ministers of state, as well as a motion for a $150 million loan facility.