Zimbabwe: Finally, Sakhile Dube Lands Miss Universe Zim 2024

Finally!

This word aptly describes the journey the newly crowned Miss Universe Zimbabwe Sakhile Dube, has traversed to win the coveted award after several misses.

Sakhile beat 17 contestants at a glamorous event held in Harare at the weekend.

Her name or story is not new in the local and regional pageantry as she has participated in several pageants, sometimes losing and sometimes winning, even regional awards.

For the past five years, she has been into modelling, she had always wanted to be the "queen of Zimbabwe," by clinching the Miss Universe Zimbabwe award.

Previously, the Bulawayo fashion model won the Miss Tourism Zimbabwe 2020, Miss Earth Zimbabwe 2022, Miss Supranational Africa, and Supra Top Model in 2023.

These titles gave her confidence and a competitive edge since she was no longer a stranger to the international ramp. It therefore, came as no surprise when she sailed through and clinched the title.

Although some critics applauded the judges for picking her as the winner, they, however, posited that Sakhile would need to fine-tune her act when answering questions.

Sakhile (27) scooped the grand prize of a car, a Mercedes Benz C200 2020 model courtesy of Style by Minnie, and a cash prize of US$10 000, which she will share with her princesses.

She automatically qualifies to represent the country at Miss Universe in Mexico in September.

Lawyer and model, Lisa Sibanda, was named the first princess, while Ruvimbo Njomboro was crowned second princess.

Miss Universe Zimbabwe chairperson Colonel Miniyothabo Chiwenga congratulated the winners and urged them to fly the country's flag high.

"It was a tight competition and I am happy the judges made their decision. I wouldn't want to be in that seat because every girl here is beautiful. To the winners, I wish you well and please carry the country's flag high and well," she said.

She thanked her team and the corporates who worked hard for the event to be a success, saying Zimbabwe has untapped talent that needs to be supported.

In an exclusive interview with The Herald, Sakhile said she was excited to win the grand prize and promised to bring the crown home.

"I am happy to win this pageant. It is a dream come true.

"I will share the prize money with my princesses, but for my chunk, I am going to use it to fund Zibusiso Foundation, which works in communities to empower and mentor orphaned children through educational support."

Sakhile, who was the crowd's favourite, was cheered by her fans, who shouted and chanted her name each time she walked on stage

It was a difficult and tight competition, especially during the question-and-answer segment as the judges had to put the same question to the three finalists to promote fairness.

One of the major highlights of the show was the culture and traditional wear segment. Sakhile donned almost the same outfit as the one worn by US singer Beyonce Knowles, at the premiere of "The Lion King".

The event was attended by diplomats, celebrities, socialites, designers and entrepreneurs.

The hostesses of the show, MisRed and Ruvheneko, brought their A-game, as the programme sailed flawlessly.

Former First Lady Grace Mugabe was among the panel of judges.

Other judges were Miss South Africa 2022, Ndavi Nokeri, Hilda Mabu, Kevin "The Wedding Planner," Taku Mhlanga, and Brita Masalethulini.

The show had improved this year compared to last year's edition although some critics said there is still room for improvement.