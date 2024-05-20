Zimbabwe: Miss Universe Zimbabwe Crowned After Outsmarting 17 Others During Glitz and Glam Pageant

Sakhile Dube, a model from Bulawayo, is now the new Miss Universe Zimbabwe 2024 after beating 17 other contenders taking the crown from the 2023 Miss Universe, Brooke Bruk at Hippodrome, Harare on Saturday.

For winning the contest, Dube walked away with a spanking new Mercedes Benz C200 2020 model, which was donated by Style by Minnie, owned by Colonel Miniyothabo Chiwenga, wife of Zimbabwe's Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

The VP's wife is Chairperson for the Miss Universe Zimbabwe pageant.

Finalists, Lisa Sibanda and Ruvimbo Njomboro, were adjudged first and second princess, respectively.

This year's competition was challenging to the extent that the three finalists namely, Dube, Njomboro and Sibanda had to battle it out through a round of question and answer as judges couldn't outrightly declare the victor.

Former first lady, Grace Mugabe was one of the judges presiding over the colourful event alongside former Miss Malaika Brita Masalethulini, Kevin The Wedding Planner, Taku Mhlanga, Hilda Mabo and Miss SA 2002.

Miss Universe Zimbabwe 2024 represent the nation at this year's Miss Universe pageant to be held in Mexico.