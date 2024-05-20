Ghana: 'Your Election Was a Source of Reassurance to the Continent', Nana Akufo-Addo Tells Faye Diomaye

According to the president, although his visit is brief, he stressed on its importance expressing his excitement on Senegal's impressive democratic stability by defying the fears of many Africans who had anticipated political instability.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo welcomed the new President of Senegal, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, on a one-day working visit to Ghana on Friday, May 17, 2024.

The President's visit highlights the long-standing relationship and cooperative ties between Ghana and Senegal.

The left-wing pan-Africanist, Bassirou Diomaye Faye aged 44, on March 24, emerged victorious in Senegal's presidential elections as the youngest president and took office on April 2, 2024. Despite having no prior experience in elected office at 44, several African leaders including President Akufo-Addo were in attendance during his swearing-in ceremony.

According to Faye, although his visit was brief, he stressed the importance of his excitement about Senegal's impressive democratic stability by defying the fears of many Africans who had anticipated political instability.

During a press briefing after engaging in bilateral discussions, President Akufo-Addo hinted at a proud moment, congratulating the people of Senegal for upholding democracy and the rule of law at a time when many feared an emergence of instability in the country.

"I went to his inauguration, because of the history between our two countries and also because his election was a source of reassurance to all of us who are interested in the democratic future of our region and of our continent. It appeared at one time as if Senegal's reputation as a country committed to the principles of democratic accountability, respect for human rights, and rule of law, was being jeopardised, but fortunately, good sense prevailed," Nana Addo said.

In his remarks, he further commended the peaceful election process and the contribution of Senegal to the development of the ECOWAS region.

"Elections were held and out of the elections, Bassirou Faye emerged as a clear convincing winner of the elections, and the manner in which he ascended to the Presidency has brought peace and unity to his country, and that again, Senegal's very important role in the development of the ECOWAS community, has now been fully confirmed," Mr Akufo-Addo added.

According to the President, the bilateral talks also delved into enhancing the relationship and cooperative ties between Ghana and Senegal, as well as exploring options to find solutions to the issues plaguing the ECOWAS community, including offering a hand of friendship and brotherhood to Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali, to facilitate their reintegration into the ECOWAS community.

In congratulating President Faya, he said, his victory has been an inspiration to many young Ghanaians encouraging them to aim higher