Ghana: Eastern Region - Presidential Convoy Involved in Accident, One Reported Dead

19 May 2024
The Accra Times (Accra)
By Gifty Danso

President Akufo-Addo was not in the convoy when the accident happened, sources close to the president said.

One of the vehicles in President Nana Akufo-Addo's convoy has been involved in a gory accident on Sunday at the Bunso Junction in the Eastern Region, reports have said.

The convoy was crossed by a KIA Rhino truck, resulting in a collision that claimed the life of the driver of the Toyota Land Cruiser, leaving three other occupants severely injured.

President Akufo-Addo's convoy has been allegedly involved in a tragic accident at Bunso Junction, Eastern Region.According to reports, the convoy was crossed by a KIA Rhino truck, resulting in a collision that claimed the life of one individual and left others seriously... pic.twitter.com/AgtGm5bZWb-- UTV Ghana (@utvghana) May 19, 2024

Although the President had been in Kumasi on Saturday for the funeral of former Ejisu MP John Kumah, he was not in the convoy when the accident happened, sources close to the president said.

"The president is currently in Accra," pro-government media outlet, Asaase Radio also reported.

Read the original article on Accra Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Accra Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.