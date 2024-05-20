Ghana: Eastern Region - Presidential Convoy Involved in Accident, One Reported Dead

President Akufo-Addo was not in the convoy when the accident happened, sources close to the president said.

One of the vehicles in President Nana Akufo-Addo's convoy has been involved in a gory accident on Sunday at the Bunso Junction in the Eastern Region, reports have said.

The convoy was crossed by a KIA Rhino truck, resulting in a collision that claimed the life of the driver of the Toyota Land Cruiser, leaving three other occupants severely injured.

Although the President had been in Kumasi on Saturday for the funeral of former Ejisu MP John Kumah, he was not in the convoy when the accident happened, sources close to the president said.

"The president is currently in Accra," pro-government media outlet, Asaase Radio also reported.