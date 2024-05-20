Nigeria: Burna Boy Declares Self Godfather of Nigerian Music

19 May 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Seun Adeuyi

Superstar singer and Grammy Award winner, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu aka Burna Boy, has declared himself the godfather of Nigerian music industry

He made the claim ni the remix of the viral South African song 'Tshwala Bam' by TitoM and Yuppe, which was released last week.

"As long as Naija la wa...Them they call me the Godfather," the 'African Giant' crooner sings.

Burna Boy, who rose to stardom in 2012 after releasing "Like to Party", has been very vocal about being the leader of the Nigerian music industry.

Years back, he sparked controversy after declaring himself the "blueprint" of the Nigerian music industry following his Grammy win.

Davido, his colleague, has also laid claim to Afrobeats' leadership in the past.

On a track titled 'Godfather' in his fourth studio album, 'Timeless', he asserted himself as the godfather of the Nigerian music industry.

Earlier this month, Nigerian music star Terry G, reiterated his statement that Burna Boy is currently the biggest Nigerian artiste.

He, however, said Wizkid is the greatest Nigerian artiste of all-time.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.