The German Ambassador to Nigeria, Mrs Annett Gunther, says there are no less than four thousand Nigerians schooling and working in Germany.

Gunther made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

According to her, the German Academic Exchange Service gives out not less than 1000 scholarships yearly.

She said that the German government was working on improving visa approvals for intending Nigerian students to Germany.