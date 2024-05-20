Nigeria: Broda Shaggi, Nasboi, Others Set for Brainjotter's Outside the Box Comedy Show in Abuja

19 May 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Seun Adeuyi

Renowned comedian/actor Chukwuebuka Emmanuel Amuzie popularly known as "Brainjotter" is set to storm the city of Abuja with his refreshing and star-studded comedy show, 'Brainjotter Outside The Box'.

Expected to grace the show are top musicians and Comedians Broda Shaggi, Real Warri Pikin and Nasboi.

This is the first major show Brainjotter is hosting in Abuja and it is being packaged by Shortcut Entertainment.

The feelers is that the show will be a total shutdown as high profile individuals and brands are indicating interest to be part of it.

Brainjotter Outside The Box will hold at the Congress hall of Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja on May 25, 2024.

Other entertainers expected to thrill the guests include, Kiekie, Lasisi, Romeo, MC Bob, Sarkin Dariya, Aproko, MC Ukodo and Shortcut himself.

