Ghana: President Akufo-Addo's Convoy Involved in Fatal Accident - One Dead, Several Injured

On Sunday, 19th May 2024, several vehicles of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's convoy were involved in a fatal accident along the Bunso-Akyem Asafo stretch of the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

The unfortunate incident occurred whilst the convoy was on its way back from Kumasi, after accompanying the President to Kumasi for a series of events that weekend.

In a press statement released Sunday night by the Communications Director at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, said one of the drivers, Mr. Kwesi Atta, has lost his life.

"Additionally, several close protection and police officers from the President's security detail have sustained varying degrees of injuries, and received initial treatment at the Suhum Government Hospital," Mr Arhin said in the statement.

The injured persons, according to the release "are currently being evacuated to the University of Ghana Medical Centre for further treatment and observation. Several vehicles in the convoy have also been completely wrecked as a result of the accident."

"Fortunately, the President is safe and unharmed, as he travelled to Accra via military aircraft," the statement said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, and we wish a speedy recovery to the injured officers. Further details will be communicated as we continue to assess the situation,"

President Akufo-Addo has extended his condolences and that of government to the bereaved family, adding: "We appreciate your understanding and support during this difficult time."