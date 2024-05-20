Nigeria: Gunmen Abduct Traditional Ruler in Akwa Ibom

The police have confirmed the abduction.

Gunmen have abducted the paramount ruler of Mbo Local Government Area in Akwa Ibom State.

Okon Abang was abducted on Saturday by gunmen who stormed his palace at Ebughu at about 9 p.m., Vanguard newspaper reported.

The police spokesperson in Akwa Ibom State, Timfon John, confirmed the abduction to PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday.

Ms John, an assistant superintendent of police, said the police were doing everything possible to ensure that the traditional ruler is freed unhurt.

Asked if the gunmen have contacted the family for ransom, the police spokesperson said the command was not aware of that.

Akwa Ibom State, dubbed as one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria, has witnessed a rise in insecurity, particularly kidnap-for-ransom since the beginning of the year.

The incident occurred about a week after the wife of Asuquo Okon, a prominent politician in the area, was abducted in Oron, a neighbouring local government area to Mbo, according to Vanguard newspaper.

PREMIUM TIMES two weeks ago reported how gunmen stormed a family home around 3 a.m., and abducted a four-month-old baby.

The shocking parents of the victim were fast asleep when they heard a loud bang on the door by the gunmen, who pulled the door to the ground and made away with the four-month-old son.

The Nigeria Medical Association in the state last week directed its members to withdraw their services from both public and private hospital following the kidnap of their colleague, John Esu.

Mr Esu, who was abducted three weeks, ago is still in captivity.

The cell phone of the State Commissioner for Internal Security, Koko Essien, was switched off when our reporter tried to contact him for comments on the rise in kidnapping in the state.

Vanguard newspaper had in March reported how gunmen kidnapped husband and wife by their residential gate at Akpasak Estate, off Oron Road, Uyo, leaving their infants twins abandoned.

The couple, according to the newspaper, went for shopping leaving their twins babies at home and were abducted by kidnappers while honking at the gate waiting for someone to open it.

The suspected kidnappers, the newspaper said, arrived in a mini-bus and whisked them away to unknown destination.

In January, PREMIUM TIIMES reported how three persons were abducted by kidnappers while watching the African Cup of Nations at a relaxation centre in Uyo, the state capital. The four suspects connected with the kidnapping were latter arrested by the State Security Service, this this newspaper had reported.

This newspaper last December reported how a High Court judge, Joy Unwana, was kidnapped while her security guard was shot dead while returning to Uyo from Oron Local Government Area, where she had a court session.

Mrs Unwana was freed after spending five days in captivity.