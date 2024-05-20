Nigerian Athletes Shine At Adidas Atlanta City Games

Favour Ofili of Nigeria was one of those who stole the show at the Adidas Atlanta City Games at the weekend.

The build-up to the Olympic Games in Paris is looking good for Nigerian athletes as they continue to churn out impressive performances ahead of the eagerly-anticipated global sporting showpiece.

Favour Ofili of Nigeria was one of those who stole the show at the Adidas Atlanta City Games on Saturday, etching her name in history by shattering the African Record in the women's 150m straight.

In a breathtaking display of speed, she clocked a phenomenal 16.30 seconds (with a wind gauge reading of 0.0 m/s), showcasing her raw talent even after a slight stumble at the starting blocks.

Ofili's training partner, American sprinter Candace Hill, finished in the exact same time (16.30s) - a photo finish revealed Hill's victory by a mere 0.006 seconds.

Another Nigerian sprinter, Udodi Onwuzurike, also put on a strong showing in the men's 100m final, clocking a Season's Best (SB) of 10.12 seconds despite a headwind of -0.4 m/s. This impressive time, achieved in his first 100m race of the year, secured him a fourth-place finish behind a trio of sprinting giants: Akani Simbine (South Africa) who took the gold with a World Lead (WL) of 9.90 seconds, followed by Ferdinand Omanyala (Kenya) who snagged the silver in 10.00 seconds.

World Record holder Tobi Amusan was also in action; delivering a solid performance in the women's 100m hurdles final. Although she finished second with a time of 12.73 seconds (-2.3 wind gauge), Amusan put on a commendable race, pushing eventual winner Keni Harrison (USA) to a close finish (12.67s).

Meanwhile, Ese Brume continued her impressive season with a Season's Best (SB) jump of 6.87 meters in the women's Long Jump.

This commendable performance not only secured her a third-place finish but also propelled her past the automatic Olympic qualification standard.

American Tara Davis-Woodhall dominated the event, setting a World Lead of 7.17 meters, while Quanesha Burks (USA) finished second with a jump of 6.89 meters.

This outing at the Adidas Atlanta City Games is a strong testament to the dedication and talent of Nigerian athletes as they look forward to a memorable outing in Paris.