Nigeria: Niger Delta Youths Demand Implementation of 3% Host Community Fund, True Federalism

Youths from the various ethnic nationalities in the Niger Delta have asked the Federal Government to ensure the immediate implementation of the 3 percent host communities fund as provided in the Petroleum Industry Act PIA, in order to allow the people begin to benefit from the Act.

This was as the youths called for immediate restructuring of the country, saying only True Federalism will guarantee the security and economic prosperity of the various components of the Federation.

The decisions were part of the communique reached at the end of a one day peace and security summit convened by the Ijaw Youth Council IYC Worldwide with leaders of various youth bodies from the different ethnic nationalities in the Niger Delta as part of activities marking the 56th celebration of late Major Adaka Boro which held in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

The communique was jointly signed by IYC National President, Alaye Theophilus, President, Bayelsa Youth Association, Doupere Precious, President Ibom Youth Council, Lord Knight, President Urhobo Youth Leaders Council, Emuejevoke Esesiobe, among other leaders of other youth groups.

According to the youths, if the federal and state governments cannot provide development for the people, they (youths) will achieve it through unity and dedication to the wellbeing of their people.

Part of the communique reads; "The summit urges the Federal Government to prioritize the welfare and wellbeing of our people, particularly the youth.

"We believe that only True Federalism can transform our nation. Therefore, we call on the federal government to initiate a process of restructuring this country as a matter of national importance. The burden of leadership and development is too concentrated in the presidency. True federalism is essential for the prosperity of our nation, and we need it now.

"The federal government should as a matter of urgency start the implementation of the 3% host community fund in order for our people to enjoy the benefits of the PIA.

"We call on the Federal Government to create opportunities for the development and meaningful engagement of our youth. Engaging young people in constructive activities will naturally reduce crime in our society.

"On the political instability in Rivers State, we urge the politicians causing political turbulence in the state to sheath their swords. This state is critical to both the region and the nation, and we cannot stand idle and watch while it descends into crisis.

"The gas flaring effect fund that is being collected by the federal government should be directed to the impacted communities rather than going into the federal government purse.

"We advocate for peace throughout the entire Niger Delta region, not just in Rivers State. Peace fosters development, and we are committed to preventing the current crises in Rivers State from escalating into a breakdown of law and order.

"We call on the governors of the region to unite in combating our common enemies, which are poverty and underdevelopment. We urge the governors to leverage their positions to champion peace and security in the region and to ensure that external forces like Herdsmen do not undermine people.

"We request that the federal government swiftly distributes pipeline contracts among different ethnic groups. While we are not opposed to a single company handling the contracts, we believe that involving multiple leaders from different areas will enhance effectiveness and yield better results.

"Government should collaborate with various Youth and communities leaders to provide a better waterway security in the region to boast the blue economy.

"As a matter of National urgency the federal government should through the NNPC to direct all IOCS operating in our region to relocate their head office to the Niger Delta region.

"We are also appealing to the federal government to remove the NDDC From the TSA in order for the commission to meet up with it establishment act of developing the Niger delta region".