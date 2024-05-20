Nigeria: Peter Obi Visits Victims of Kano Mosque Attack

19 May 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Bashir Bello

Kano — The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi on Sunday visited victims of arson at a mosque in Gadan village, Gezawa Local Government area of Kano state.

Obi who visited the victims on their hospital bed at the Murtala Specialist hHospital in Kano, condemned the attack, which he described as a senseless act.

In his words: "This is very horrific and remains very condemnable. It's sad this can happen in our nation today. Nobody can say why this young boy can do a thing like this to his own family members and the society.

"We remain in solidarity condemning such act at the people. My reason for coming here is to show that solidarity and support in their care in one way or the other and the hospital management in what they are doing and again condemn this senseless act of violent killing.

"We therefore condoled with the government and the good people of Kano as well urged all as a country to stand together in fighting such a senseless act," Obi stated.

The Chief Medical Director, Dr. Husseini Muhammad said a total of 23 victims were received in the hospital out which 15 have passed away while eight were remaining and receiving medical treatment.

Muhammad commended the LP Presidential Candidate for the visit which according to him signifies the unity and oneness of the country.

However, seven of the patients were seen in Surgical Ward C while one was in critical condition in Mother ICU of the hospital.

