Nigeria: Lagos-Calabar Highway - Community Cries Out Over Planned Demolition of 2,000 Homes

Okun-Ajah community in Lagos State has cried out to the Federal and Lagos State governments to rescue it from an alleged illegal variation of the controversial Lagos-Calabar coastal highway contract route that has put 2000 homes in the area at risk of imminent demolition.

The community, through its traditional ruler, the Baale, Sikiru Okanlawon, and its Secretary, Balogun Kamorudeen, alleged that the 'injustice and injury' is about to be inflicted on them by the Federal Ministry of Works.

The community raised the alarm, yesterday, in a statement, calling on President Bola Tinubu, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, lawmakers representing Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State and the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, among others, to come to its rescue.

The community, said: "Sometime in the year 2006 Okun-Ajah community was granted a Certificate of Occupancy over their communal land in Okun-Ajah. The Survey Plan attached to the Certificate of Occupancy clearly depicted the portion of the communal land earmarked for the then proposed coastal road.

"Knowing full well that the portion of their land had been committed to a federal project, members of the community avoided building on the right of way earmarked for the coastal road.

"The Minister of Works, however, changed the original road alignment because many people had illegally built on the right of way. The second road alignment was much more relatively free from building development as only five houses had been erected on that road alignment while the rest of the route is vacant land.

"Surprisingly, the Minister of Works has again changed the second road alignment because some of the owners of the five buildings and the vacant lands on that road alignment are influential personalities.

"He has now redirected the road alignment to the residential part of Okun-Ajah community which will lead to the demolition of over 2000 houses including our ancestral homes and our Oba's palace.

"The pertinent question that we want the Minister of Works to answer to the whole nation is why should the houses of over 2000 people, who did not build on the age-long right of way be destroyed because the Minister wants to save five houses and vacant lands? Why?

"The action of the Minister is certainly not in the interest of peace, order, and good government of Nigeria in general and Lagos State in particular as envisaged by sectioris 4 and 5 of the Constitution of Nigeria.

"This is the reason the Okun-Ajah people are calling on Nigerians' to prevail on the Minister to reconsider his proposed action. The Okun-Ajah people are also calling on President Tinubu to urgently investigate the circumstances leading to the jettisoning of the second road alignment which is much more free of building development and the adoption of the third road alignment which will lead to the demolition of over 2000 houses and the Baale's palace."

It also urged the Inspector-General of Police and the National Security Adviser, NSA, not to allow law enforcement agents "to be used to inflict harm on the people of Okun-Ajah because our people are prepared to defend their community against the proposed onslaught of the Minister."