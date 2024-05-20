Ghana: 3 in Trouble for Allegedly Stealing Money Belonging to Medical Officer

The Accra Circuit Court has remanded in police custody a 23-year-old unemployed man, who allegedly stole money belonging to a medical officer at the Police Hospital in Accra.

Philip Kodzi, who purportedly stole 9,000 dollars, 4,400 pounds and 700 euros,belonging to the medical officer,was charged with stealing, and he pleaded not guilty.

Meanwhile, his accomplices, Sarah Onyinyechie, a 23-year-old beautician, and Raphael Dovlo, a 23-year-old painter, who are jointly held for abetment of crime,also pleaded not guilty.

The court, presided over by Mrs Basilia Adjei-Tawia, remanded Kodzi in police custody and admitted Onyinyechie to GH¢50,000.00 bail with two sureties both to be residents within the jurisdiction of the court.

The court ordered that one of the sureties to be justified with an indenture and all sureties must show proof of identity. Onyinyechie is to deposit all her travel documents with the Registry of the Court and report once every week at the Cantonments Police Station until the orders are vacated."

The court admitted Dovlo to a GH¢50,000.00 bail with two sureties to be residents within the jurisdiction of the court.

The court ordered that one of the sureties should be justified with an indenture or bank statement with a closing balance no less than the bail sum and all sureties must show proof of identity.

Dovlo is expected to report once every week to the police at Cantonments until the orders are vacated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Police Chief Inspector, Daniel Ofori, prosecuting, said that the complainant, Chief Superintendent Dr Rosen Yeboah, is a medical officer at the Police Hospital, Accra.

The prosecution said in October 2023, that the complainant employed Kodzi as a driver and house-help through an agent.

However, Chief Insp. Ofori said Kodzi lived in the same house with the complainant and his family.

The prosecution said Kodzi entered the room of the complainant and stole US$9,000, £4,400 and €700 kept in a box.

Chief Insp. Ofori also said Kodzi changed the money into Ghana Cedis and gave GH¢110,000.00 to his girlfriend, Onyinyechie, who is a Nigerian.

The prosecution further said Onyinyechie used part of the money to rent a room at Pantang and furnished it.

The court heard that Kodzi also gave GH¢30,000.00 to Dovlo for keeping, and he (Kodzi) bolted.

Chief Insp. Ofori noted thatwhen the accused were arrested in their new residence, the police found GH¢11,600.00,and also conveyed properties in the room to the police station.

The prosecution stated during investigation that GH¢30,000.00 was retrieved from Dovlo, making a total of GH¢41,600.00. -GNA