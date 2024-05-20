Nigeria: Crisis - Normalcy Returns As Police, Soldiers Take Over Bannex Market in Abuja

Normalcy has returned to Bannex market in Wuse District of Abuja after a clash involving soldiers and traders at the market on Saturday.

Daily Trust reports that soldiers and policemen have taken over the area, positioning themselves in strategic places.

When Daily Trust visited the market on Sunday, many shops were closed, probably because it was on Sunday.

Some shops and filling stations around the area were, however, seen opened.

Daily Trust had reported how there was a commotion at the market on Saturday when suspected thugs descended on soldiers in uniform.

The fight was said to have ensued at the area after three soldiers met a trader over a phone issue.

The parties disagreed over the phone matter, further escalating the situation.

The phone dealers allegedly ganged up and overpowered the unidentified soldiers and a civilian.

It was reported that the soldiers went back to mobilise their colleagues who allegedly came to attack people at the market.

This led to pandemonium with many shop owners hurriedly closing their shops for fear of the unknown.

Worried by the situation, the FCT Police Command, while calling for calm, mobilised operatives to maintain calm in the area.

FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Benneth Igweh, who spoke through a statement issued by the FCT police spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, confirmed that security operatives comprising the police and troops were deployed to restore law and order.

"Following a reported unrest at Bannex Plaza being May 18, 2024 at about 01:30 PM, involving some occupants of the plaza, customers and some soldiers, operatives of the FCT police command, swiftly mobilised to the scene, assessed the situation and restored order.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that one Suleiman Ahmed who had earlier gotten a phone from one Suleiman Ibrahim, a shop owner at New Bannex, went with four soldiers to persuade the seller for replacement upon discovery that the phone is faulty, which met the resistance of the shop owner. This action resulted in a confrontation and squabble with the military personnel. This development led some irate mobs to attack the military personnel which led to an uproar in the environment.

"All parties were invited for questioning, the military personnel have been handed over to their organisation for necessary action to be taken," Adeh said.

No response yet from the military operatives on the incident.