Nigeria: 198 Army Officers Sat for Captain to Major Examination in Edo

20 May 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Usman a. Bello

No fewer than 198 offices of the Nigeria Army at the weekend sat for the Captain to Major examination at my School of Supply and Transport, Benin City.

Speaking during a cocktail party for 198 officers who participated in the examination, the Commander Training and Doctrine Command Nigerian Army and the Examination President, Maj. Gen. Kevin Aligbe, charged the officers to always regenerate the spirit of the army and keep the country safe from insecurity.

"In the last one month, 198 captains due for promotion to the rank of major across the country have been here and went through a refresher course, and mock exam, which climaxed with a written promotion examination".

He said the army will continue to train and retrain its officers to better position them to end the insecurity in the country.

He said having gone through the one-month exercise, much will be demanded from you because of the myriad of security challenges confronting the nation.

"You have done your job but as long as the last figment of insecurity hibernates somewhere in the country, it is our collective responsibility to defeat insecurity in all ramifications and you will play a leading role in all of this".

While noting that the officers have been part of the success recorded by the army across its theatres of operations, he charged them to go out there and get the job done for the country.

He disclosed that the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja has designated Benin City as the permanent location for the Captain to Major written examination for officers.

He however commended the Chief of Army Staff for upholding the decision to host all Captain to Major examination in Edo State.

