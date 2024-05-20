Nigeria: Army Holds Peace Summit to Foster Harmony Between Farmers, Herders

Operation Safe Haven, a multi-security task force dedicated to maintaining peace in Plateau and parts of Bauchi and Kaduna states, weekend organised a peace summit for farmers and herders in the Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna.

The summit aimed to ensure a smooth farming season as agricultural activities commence.

Sanga LGA has been a hotspot of conflict between farmers and herders, leading to deaths, displacement, and the destruction of farmlands.

As part of efforts to ensure peace during this year's farming season, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, Commander of Operation Safe Haven, organised the Peace Summit through the Forward Operational Base in Sanga.

The summit, themed "Peaceful Coexistence Towards a Successful Farming Season," aimed to foster harmony between the warring parties.

Speaking at the summit, Abubakar emphasised the importance of the seminar in facilitating a hitch-free farming season and highlighted the crucial role of the agricultural sector in national development.

He urged stakeholders to create an environment where farming and herding activities can coexist peacefully without fear or conflict.

He also warned that any individuals intending to disrupt farming activities would be dealt with decisively according to the law.

Guest speakers at the summit stressed the need to uphold the sanctity of human life by avoiding indiscriminate attacks.

They collectively urged participants to tolerate one another and forgive past grievances, as reprisals would only lead to further losses and exacerbate poverty.

They pointed out that a successful farming season is only possible in an atmosphere of tolerance and mutual respect.

Meanwhile, a military outpost was commissioned at a notorious intersection frequently used by kidnappers and bandits to further beef up security in the area.