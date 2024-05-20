Nigeria: Tinubu to Head 25-Man 'Green Economy' Panel

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the establishment of a 25-man committee to oversee the Green Economic Initiatives, with himself as chairman.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, said this on Sunday in a statement signed on his behalf by Mr Segun Imohiosen, the Director, Information and Public Relations in his office.

According to the statement, in a strategic move to ensure the advancement of his administration's climate and green economic initiatives, the president also appointed Chief Ajuri Obari Ngelale as the Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Action and secretary of the committee.

"Chief Ngelale will serve in this role as part of a larger presidential committee, to be chaired by the president. The Presidential Committee on Climate Action and Green Economic Solutions, established by the president, will coordinate and oversee all policies and programmes on climate action and green economic development.

"This is to remove the constraints to coordination, foster a whole-of-government approach to climate action programmes, provide an efficient governance architecture, and ensure that all relevant institutions in the sector are plugged into the president's vision and are collectively implementing the Renewed Hope Agenda on climate action," the statement said.

Apart from President Tinubu and Chief Ngelale, other members of the committee are Balarabe Abbas Lawal, Minister of Environment as vice chairman; Lazarus Angbazo, CEO, InfraCorp; Salisu Dahiru, CEO, NCCC; Michael Ohiani, CEO, ICRC; Aisha Rimi, CEO, NIPC; Aminu Umar-Sadiq, CEO, NSIA; Yusuf Maina-Bukar, CEO, NAGGW; Abdullahi Mustapha, CEO, ECN; Abba Abubakar Aliyu, CEO, REA; and Uzoma Nwagba, CEO, CrediCorp.

Others are Khalil Halilu, CEO, NASENI; Fatima Shinkafi, CEO, SMDF; Bala Bello, Deputy Governor, CBN; Lolade Abiola, UN SE4ALL; Teni Majekodunmi, NCCC adviser; Representative, Minister of FCT; Representative, Federal Ministry of Finance; Representative, Federal Ministry of Power; Representative, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment; Representative, Federal Ministry of Water Resources; Representative, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security; Representative, Federal Inland Revenue Service; and Representative, Nigeria Customs Service.

The presidential committee will, among other functions, identify, develop and implement innovative non-oil and non-gas climate action initiatives; coordinate all activities of relevant federal institutions towards the attainment of all agreed climate action and green economic objectives and non-oil/non-gas ambitions of the federal government.