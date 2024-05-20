Nigeria: Six Members of CAN Women Wing Die in Taraba Road Accident

20 May 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Chuwang Dungs

Six members of the women wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) have died in a road accident in Sardauna Local Government Area of Taraba State in North-east Nigeria.

The accident occurred on Sunday afternoon when an 18-seater bus, in which the members of the state chapter of the Women Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (WOWICAN) were travelling, crashed.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that members of the group were returning from Gembu, the headquarters of Sardauna LGA, to Jalingo, the state capital.

The women were returning home from a conference of their association in Gembu.

Governor Kefas mourns

The state governor, Agbu Kefas, has sent his condolences to the families of the victims, describing the news of their death as heartbreaking and devastating.

Mr Kefas, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser Media and Digital Communications, Emmanuel Bello,

condoled with the families, saying the incident had brought a "black Sunday for the state."

Mr Kefas also condoled with CAN, WOWICAN and the entire Christian community in the state and Nigeria.

"The circumstances of their death are regrettably tragic as they were returning from the women's wing CAN Conference which ended yesterday in Gembu, Sardauna Local Government Area of Taraba state."

While praying for the repose of their souls, the governor pledged his administration's continued commitment to safer roads, especially within areas that posed great threats to life.

