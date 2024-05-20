Nigeria: Kaduna Police Neutralise 2 Suspected Bandits, Recover 2 AK-47 Rifles

20 May 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Police Command in Kaduna State said its operatives have killed two suspected bandits allegedly terrorising residents and recovered two AK-47 rifles from them.

The Command's Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Sunday.

Hassan said, "On Saturday at about 0900 hours, armed bandits tragically killed Isiyaka Mikailu, a 60-year-old male resident of Kuriga Town, while he was on his farm.

He said that information was received from a reliable source by the Mobile Police Unit commander deployed to Kuriga on special duty by the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, during his visit to kaduna, after the Kuriga Village school children where abducted by bandits.

He said a team of Mobile Policemen and local hunters were mobilised at about 1200hrs to proceed to the scene.

"Upon arrival, the team was engaged in a gun battle by the bandits.

"During the confrontation, two bandits, who were later identified as Yusuf from Rugar Mai Chakun of Kuriga Village and an unidentified accomplice, were neutralised," he said.

According to him, the team successfully recovered two AK-47 rifles and seventeen rounds of live ammunition.

He further said that the police team took Mikailu to PHC Kuriga, where he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

"His remains were subsequently handed over to his relatives for burial in accordance with Islamic rites," Hassan said.

He said the team remained on high alert to prevent any further incidences.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Mr Ali Dabigi, urged the public to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the police.

