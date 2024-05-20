Liberia: Former LBS Leadership Complains Eugene Fahngon

Monrovia — The immediate past leadership of the Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS) headed by Madam Estelle Liberty Kemoh has complained to the new LBS Director General, Mr. Eugene Fahngon, for a smear campaign to malign and discredit them.

In a letter dated 15 May 2024 addressed to Information Minister Mr. Jerolinmek M. Piah, Madam Kemoh complained of Mr. Fahngon's alleged continued unabated smear campaign to publicly malign, demean, and discredit her erstwhile leadership team.

She also lamented his repeated public rants that the past leadership left the LBS in a "bad shape."

"On Wednesday, May 15, 2024, a day after the celebration of National Unification Day, Mr. Fahngon called a one-hour live press conference (attended by multiple media outlets) on national radio, television, and social media (Public/State platform & medium), alleging that our administration had squandered/misappropriated financial resources," said Madam Kemoh.

In the complaint letter, the former LBS leadership team also notified Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa, Speaker of the House of Representatives; the Chairman of the House Committee on Information & Broadcasting; and the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Information & Broadcasting.

According to her, Mr. Fahngon accused her leadership team of leaving the entity in a filthy condition and having allegedly pursued a system of "modern-day slavery at the LBS."

Kemoh suggested that these are grave allegations that not only threaten their reputation and integrity but also intend to cast aspersions and damage their well-earned reputation and standing in the eyes of the public, both nationally and internationally.

She explained that the status of US$100, 978.37 left in the system's operating accounts as of her departure on 22 January 2024, which was the prime focus of Mr. Fahngon's live press conference and related matters, is open for review and scrutiny.

She argued that any drawdown on that amount going forward from the date of her administration's departure, for whatever purposes, including the sustained operations of LBS Monrovia and Seven (7) Outside or otherwise, can only be accounted for by those left in charge at the time.

She argued that those to give accounts include the current management at LBS.

"The LBS, like any operating entity, has Business and Accounts offices that carry out various activities and transactions which are recorded in different financial statements, classified under broad headings, - assets, liabilities/debts, equity, revenue, expenses," she explained.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Mr. Minister & Chairman of the Board of Directors of LBS, please note that these are grave allegations against our erstwhile management team and my person as well as on the financial integrity of the entity that should not be taken lightly," she pleaded.

According to Madam Kemoh, these allegations can only be verified, corroborated, and/or authenticated through a commissioned audit by the government's authorized agency, the General Auditing Commission (GAC) or the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC).

She suggested that the audit be conducted in accordance with transparency and accountability and not as a mere live press conference solely intended to destroy her standing in society.

"I wish to state that anything short of this process that hinges on our reputation and integrity, we will be left with no alternative but to pursue the appropriate legal recourse against Mr. Fahngon and the LBS management," she warned.

For the record, she stated that her erstwhile leadership team takes just pride in its stewardship and the remarkable transformation it left at LBS to be expanded upon by successive administrations.