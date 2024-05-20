Liberia: 74 Percent of 100-Day Deliverables Completed

Deputy Minister for Fiscal Affairs Anthony Myers says the Government has completed 74 percent of interventions across the country under President Boakai's administration's 100-day deliverable plans.

The Boakai administration says the goal of the 100-day deliverable action plan is to create immediate relief for Liberia's population by intervening in critical priority sectors.

He remarked at the Ministry of Information, Culture Affairs, and Tourism special press briefing held on Friday, May 17, 2024, when he outlined the full achievements of the 100-day deliverable plan.

According to him, the strategic objective of the 100-day deliverable action plan highlights four priorities intervention areas that focus on Enhancing transparency and accountability in governance by implementing robust anti-corruption measures, Improving infrastructure development and accessibility by prioritizing the maintenance of primary road corridors, Increase educational opportunities and combat drug and substance abuse and Support economic development through policy reforms and capacity building in agriculture, tourism, and commerce.

He disclosed that the government of Liberia has commenced the payment of arrears for WASSCE fees and local and international scholarship students.

" When President Boakai took over, hundreds of international students were waiting for scholarship fees, living allowance, and other benefits that were not paid, but as we speak, all are clear," he explains.

He noted that under Sanitation, cleaning of sewage lines has commenced across central Monrovia, water reservoirs in Monrovia and Paynesville have been repaired at 95%, and the Caldwell water facility has significantly been repaired.

However, the Liberia Electricity Corporation negotiated an increase in the power capacity supply from Cote D'Ivoire Energies from 25 MW to 50 MW and also launched a project for the electrification of the area covering St. Paul Bridge to Po-River and gaps areas along the Kakata corridor, including Johnsonville and Careysburg.

Remember that the Marshall area, especially Robert International Airport, has been electrified, and Edward Beyan Kesselly (EBK) Barrack has been connected to the National Electricity grid.

Under Public Administration, the issues of payroll and personnel audits across the Government are ongoing why digitizing revenue transaction system across the Government has been initiated, and the National Consultancy Policy of Liberia has been launched with the Liberia Integrated Tax Administration System (LITAS) has been integrated with three banks (Ecobank, GT Bank and International Bank Liberia Limited) and all diplomatic Passports were recalled and reissued where applicable.

Currently, the Government of Liberia has made the following accomplishments in the health sector: transitioned 123 beneficiaries of the At-Risk Youth program from rehabilitation to recovery and reintegration following the President's declaration of substance abuse as a national emergency.

We have secured 15 domestic scholarships annually through the Ministry of Education for mental health clinicians to pursue master's degrees in Advanced Practice Clinical Psychiatric Mental Health.

" Last mile distribution of drugs and medical consumables to Montserrado and Margibi Counties has been completed," he added; why other sites have been identified for the construction of four regional diagnostic centers; Consignment of rapid diagnostic test kits distributed to 70% of clinics and communities.

The press briefing was attended by the Deputy Minister for Fiscal Affairs, Anthony G. Myers; the Deputy Minister for Administration, Bill McGill Jones; the Assistant Minister for Development Planning, Hon. Wellington Barchue; the Assistant Minister for Micro Economics, Henry Yanquoi, and technicians of the MFDP.