Ghana: Aduana Shock Hearts in Accra

Visiting Aduana Stars inflicted a 1-0 victory on Accra Hearts of Oak in their match day 30 Ghana Premier League (GPL) game played at the Accra Sports Stadium, yesterday.

Forward Kelvin Obeng scored the only goal of the game in the 11th minute to give the 'Ogya'boys their 15th win of the sesson, to jump to third position on the league log.

Hearts committed errors at the back with skipper Kofi Agbesimah the worse culprit, resulting inhis substitution before half time.

Hearts pushed for the equaliser with Hamza Issah coming close,but he blew the effort over the bar.

Meanwhile, Samartex defeated BofoakwaTano 3-0 to stretch the lead at the top.