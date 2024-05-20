Ghana: Two Accused of Killing Soldier At Kasoa Millennium City Denied Bail

The Achimota District Court has denied a bail application for Benlord Ababio, also known as Nana Barima Ababio, accused of shooting Lance Corporal Michael Danso over land dispute.

Ababio allegedly killed the soldier at frontage of the Kasoa Millennium City Police Station, in Gomoa East of the Central Region.

The court also deprived bail to his accomplice, Nana Amo Kofi Kwakye, who was also grabbed by the police in connection with the case.

Benlord, the Gyasehene of Millennium City, is reported to have colluded with Kwakye to kill the soldier.They have been jointly charged with conspiracy, and Benlord has been charged with murder.

The court did not take the pleas of Ababio and Kwakye, and they were remanded to reappear before the court on May 30, 2024.

The counsel for Benlord, Mr Nashiru Yussif, reiterated his application for bail, saying his client was not a flight risk, and he had persons of substance to stand as sureties when granted bail.

Mr Yussif also told the court that Benlord had done nothing that suggested that he would jump bail or interfere with police investigations.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, (Retired) Baffour Appenteng Nyamekye, who represented Kwakye, said that his client was a victim of circumstance and should be granted bail by the court.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, (ASP) Lawrence Anane, prosecuting, opposed bail application for the accused.

According to ASP Anane, under the law, the court could deny bail if it felt that the accused could interfere with police investigations, adding that granting bail would endanger the lives of the accused.

L/cpl Danso accompanied by two colleagues, sought to resolve a land dispute at the police station.

Despite prior complaints, the soldiers were prevented by Ababio, leading to a fatal shooting as they attempted to go to the Divisional Police Command.

Trouble began when a brother of one of the soldiers purchased land from some chiefs at the Millennium City area.

However, every time the soldiers went to develop the land they faced resistance from landguards.

L/Cpl Danso in the company of two colleague soldiers, drove in a car to the area to solve the problem, as they had already lodged a complaint at the Millennium City District Police Command, but to no avail.

The soldiers, who were in a Toyota Rav 4, reportedly went to the disputed land and ordered those working there to stop.

The soldiers allegedly headed to the police station in an attempt to report the case again, but Ababio prevented them.

In the process, Ababio allegedly fired at the vehicle of the soldiers, leading to the death of L/Cpl Danso

The body of L/Cpl Danso has been deposited at the 37 Military Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

Meanwhile, the GAF has condemned what it said was an unprovoked attack on one of its soldiers.

The Director General, Public Relations of the GAF, Brigadier General E.Aggrey-Quashie, in a statement said, "We reiterate our commitment to maintaining law and order in our communities, and urged all citizens to seek peaceful and lawful means to resolve land disputes and to refrain from engaging in acts of violence in order to prevent such tragic incidents