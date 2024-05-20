Nigeria: Kidnapping - Youth Group Holds Security Summit in Abuja

The Coalition of Nigerian Youth in Security and Safety Affairs (CONYSSA) has organised a security summit with a call on stakeholders to collaborate with security agencies to tackle cases of kidnapping, banditry and other crimes in the FCT and the country as a whole.

Speaking at the summit, which held in Bwari Area Council town hall on Saturday, President of CONYSSA/convener of the summit, Nehemiah Zaka, said the summit was organised to address the pressing issue of banditry, kidnapping for ransom and other strands of violent crimes, which he said seemed to be resurfacing especially in our rural communities of the FCT.

He said the upsurge in reported cases of kidnapping and banditry without engaging relevant stakeholders for collaboration with security agents may likely spread into urban areas if left to fester.

According to him, it is through a robust united collaboration between the FCT stakeholders and security management that kidnapping, banditry and other crimes can effectively be tackled.

"And to tackle these challenges we face in the FCT, we must break down silos and work together through government agencies, security forces, community leaders, and citizens to create a formidable front against those who threaten our peace," he said.

He added "We also have to explore the critical need to build economic resilience in our local communities as a strategy for sustainable security management," he said.

He said economic stability and opportunities are the foundation of a secure environment, saying empowering rural communities economically, will not only deter crime but also foster a sense of ownership and responsibility among its citizens.

The CONYSSA president, therefore, commended the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for maintaining an open-door policy on security management.

Also speaking, the House of Representatives member for AMAC/Bwari federal constituency, Hon Joshua Obika, stressed the need for the FCT Area Council legislators to come up with a bye-law that will checkmate activities of kidnappers/bandits informants in the rural communities.

He said the National Assembly is ever ready to give the necessary support in ensuring that such by-laws are given the desired attention it deserves.