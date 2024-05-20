Nigeria: Two Killed in Ebonyi Communal Clashes

The Ebonyi Police Command has confirmed the killing of two persons in an attack on Ikachi Village in Akparata area of Effium in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ezza and Effium have been entangled in deadly clashes since 2021.

Confirming the incident, the spokesman for the command, DSP Joshua Ukandu, told NAN in Abakaliki that the assailants killed two persons and destroyed property worth millions of naira in the area on Sunday.

Ukandu also said that seven persons were kidnapped during the attack.

"We are aware of the attack, and the command is on top of the situation.

"We have been working with other security agencies to ensure that peace returned to the area.

"The command is also investigating the attack to ascertain the root cause of the matter," Ukandu said.

The police spokesman said that officers and men of the command were committed to the protection of lives and property in Ebonyi. (NAN)