Nigeria: EFCC - Coalition Seeks Tinubu's Intervention in Yahaya Bello's Trial

20 May 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Leadership News

The Odu Coalition Group (OCG) Kogi East chapter has pleaded with President Bola Tinubu to intervene and ensure that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) operates in accordance with constitutional provisions and respects the rule of law in its trial of former Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

Describing Tinubu as a staunch advocate for democracy, the coalition emphasized the need for his timely intervention to safeguard democracy and protect the rights of all citizens.

The head of the group, Chief Odu Akowe, made the declaration while addressing newsmen in the Dekina local government area of Kogi State over the weekend.

"We express gratitude for President Tinubu's commitment to good governance and leadership, emphasizing the need for his timely intervention to safeguard democracy and protect the rights of all citizens," Akowe said.

The coalition however declared its support for the former Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, for the "transparency of his administration" and his efforts at uniting the people of the state.

It also passed a vote of confidence in the incumbent governor of the state, Alhaji Usman Ododo, for his outstanding performance in his short time in office.

Akowe said the development was borne out of Yahaya Bello's love for youth inclusiveness and his aggressive push for peaceful coexistence during his administration.

"We commend Governor Ododo for taking after his predecessor, Bello, in the areas of security, transparency, and building unity amongst the people.

"Of particular reference was the governor's approach to security issues, which led to the rescue of CUSTECH students within 72 hours of their abduction," he said.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.