Nigeria: EFCC - Coalition Seeks Tinubu's Intervention in Yahaya Bello's Trial

The Odu Coalition Group (OCG) Kogi East chapter has pleaded with President Bola Tinubu to intervene and ensure that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) operates in accordance with constitutional provisions and respects the rule of law in its trial of former Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

Describing Tinubu as a staunch advocate for democracy, the coalition emphasized the need for his timely intervention to safeguard democracy and protect the rights of all citizens.

The head of the group, Chief Odu Akowe, made the declaration while addressing newsmen in the Dekina local government area of Kogi State over the weekend.

"We express gratitude for President Tinubu's commitment to good governance and leadership, emphasizing the need for his timely intervention to safeguard democracy and protect the rights of all citizens," Akowe said.

The coalition however declared its support for the former Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, for the "transparency of his administration" and his efforts at uniting the people of the state.

It also passed a vote of confidence in the incumbent governor of the state, Alhaji Usman Ododo, for his outstanding performance in his short time in office.

Akowe said the development was borne out of Yahaya Bello's love for youth inclusiveness and his aggressive push for peaceful coexistence during his administration.

"We commend Governor Ododo for taking after his predecessor, Bello, in the areas of security, transparency, and building unity amongst the people.

"Of particular reference was the governor's approach to security issues, which led to the rescue of CUSTECH students within 72 hours of their abduction," he said.