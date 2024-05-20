Liberia: Movee Recommits to Weah, Suspends Three Executives Indefinitely for Constitutional Violations - Affirms Continued Membership in CDC

Monrovia — The Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE), through its National Executive Committee (NEC), has renewed its commitment to remain a member of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) of former President George Manneh Weah, despite calls from some officials to discontinue its political alliance with the CDC.

In February of last year, MOVEE pledged its support to the CDC ahead of the general and presidential elections. The party was also working out modalities to become one of the constituent political parties in the coalition. However, recently, a few officials of the party have called for MOVEE to withdraw its membership from the CDC.

These officials have called for a change in the National Leadership, headed by their Political Leader Dee Maxwell Saah Kemayah and Chairman Robert Sammie. They argued that the tenures of these leaders have elapsed and that a national convention must be held to usher in a new breed of leaders. They also complained that some NEC members, including Chairman Robert Sammie, have taken up assignments at Liberian embassies abroad, paralyzing the workings of the political institution.

However, in a statement issued and signed by executives from various counties in Paynesville, outside Monrovia, on Saturday, May 18, 2024, the NEC of MOVEE decided to retain and support Ambassador Kemayah as its Political Leader. Article VI Section 2a of MOVEE's By-Laws & Constitution states that the National Executive Committee is the highest decision-making body in the absence of a National Convention.

The decision was reached after over six hours of intense deliberations at an emergency sitting. The sitting was convened to take important administrative decisions, including post-election review and to implement some changes in the party's national leadership structure.

The party observed that the recent actions of some NEC members, including the National Vice Chair for Administration, National Deputy Secretary for Operations, and the Acting Montserrado County Chair, grossly contravene its principles, values, and constitution. Article XVIII Section 6 (g) prohibits any action that embarrasses the party or brings it into public disrepute, as determined by the National Executive Committee, National Convention, or County Chapter.

The NEC stated, "Recent statements issued and public appearances on the radio by Mr. K. Mathew Shan, Mr. Jeremiah S. Paye, and others do not represent the views of the National Executive Committee of the Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE). Mr. Robert M. Sammie and other executive committee members who are outside the country on national duties continue to enjoy the support and protection of the National Executive Committee of the Party until such time they are limited by law in keeping with the By-Laws and Constitution of MOVEE."

The NEC of MOVEE emphasized that it is deeply troubled and concerned about false accusations and attacks on its Political Leader, Ambassador Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr., former Minister of Foreign Affairs, by agents paid by hidden hands for political reasons.

"The National Executive Committee reaffirms its support for its Political Leader, Ambassador Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr., and reaffirms its commitment to the ideals and values of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) and its Standard Bearer, former President George Manneh Weah."

The following partisans, including Mr. K. Mathew Shan, have been suspended indefinitely from the Movement for Economic Empowerment for actions unbecoming of partisans and have been requested to submit to the Special Investigation Committee (SIC) headed by Partisan Williette Cooper, immediately upon the publication of this resolution. Other members of the committee include Mr. Anthony Wesseh, Madam Rosetta Jones, Mr. Jenkins Nagba, Hawa Toogbabu, and Estina Smith.

Shan was suspended along with the party's acting Secretary General and Chair for Montserrado County, Mr. Jeremiah S. Paye and Mr. Patrick Karmo, for allegedly violating several provisions of the Party's Constitution. The committee has been requested by the NEC to report its findings within seven days.

Meanwhile, MOVEE has appointed several individuals to act in the positions of the suspended executives. Those appointed are: Mr. Prince Mehn (Acting National Chairman), Mr. Aston Holder (Acting National Secretary General), and Mr. Jeffrey Siaffa (Acting Chairman of Montserrado County).

"The National Leadership of the Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE) is hereby authorized and further mandated to communicate this position of the National Executive Committee of the Party to the National Elections Commission (NEC) of Liberia within four (4) working days from the day the final decision is made."

Those suspended are yet to respond to the decision taken by the NEC.