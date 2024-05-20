Liberia: Twelve Jurors Set Benjamin Free With Unanimous Not Guilty Verdict in U.S.$100K Case

Monrovia — The twelve jurors who deliberated on the case involving Abraham Benjamin and his wife Christina Mamtu Singbah, concerning an alleged US$100K misappropriation, have set Abraham Benjamin free with a unanimous not guilty verdict at the Temple of Justice, Criminal Court "C," under Judge A. Blamo Dixon on May 16, 2024.

During the trial, the court instructed the twelve jurors to review the evidence presented by both the prosecution and defense, including the US$100,000.00 sent to Benjamin by his wife Christina Singbah through SendWave, RIA, LBDI, and MoneyGram.

As the jurors proceeded to their deliberation room, Benjamin bowed his head, and his counselor, Cllr. Bestman Juah, comforted him. After approximately three hours, the jurors returned with their verdict. The clerk of court asked the jurors, "Is this your verdict?" All twelve jurors confirmed, "Yes." Judge Dixon then ordered Benjamin's release, stating he was no longer required to answer any charges related to the US$100,000.00 case.

Upon hearing the verdict, Benjamin broke down in tears, thanking Cllr. Bestman Juah for his dedication and legal expertise that helped secure his release after two years of detention. Benjamin expressed his deep gratitude, wishing blessings and long life upon his counselor.

Cllr. Juah explained to Front Page Africa that his argument was based on Chapter 18, Section 18.2 of the Criminal Procedure Law (Dismissal by Court for Failure to Proceed with Prosecution). This law mandates that unless good cause is shown, a court shall dismiss a complaint if the defendant is not indicted by the next succeeding term after his arrest. Furthermore, a court must dismiss an indictment if the defendant is not tried in the term following the indictment.

In the case involving Abraham Benjamin and Christina Mamtu Singbah, all twelve jurors unanimously returned a not guilty verdict, leading to Benjamin's acquittal. The court subsequently ordered his release and absolved him of all charges in this matter.

However, Benjamin adamantly denied stealing US$100,000.00 from his wife. He detailed that the Liberia National Police (LNP) detained him for nearly two years on Singbah's orders. Benjamin testified that the police tortured him for four hours and detained him for eight days without food, forcing him to make a statement without legal representation.

Benjamin asserted that the money sent by his wife was used for construction projects, including a fence, a modern well, and a three-story building with twenty-four rooms. He also received a forty-foot container not solely for Singbah but for four individuals, including Sharon, Saybah Kennedy, Kollie Walker, and Christina Singbah.

Benjamin denied owning the original receipts for the container, stating that Singbah kept all receipts in America. He explained that they had agreed to use US$4,500 from the sale of goods and other funds to purchase 142 bags of cement and cover other construction costs.

On the witness stand, Christina Singbah denied ever marrying Pastor Benjamin, claiming he was her ex-boyfriend. She testified that she sent US$100,000.00 from 2018 to 2022 to Benjamin for constructing a three-story building on her land in Margibi County. Singbah stated that she handled the container clearance payment while Benjamin received it upon arrival.

In contrast, Benjamin maintained that he and Singbah married on March 17, 2018, with the ceremony officiated by Pastor Alfred W. Mayson of Christ Embassy on March 18, 2018. He presented photographs, videos, and their marriage certificate from the Ministry of Internal Affairs as evidence of their union.

The prosecution charged Benjamin with Misappropriation of Entrusted Property, represented by the Ministry of Justice, while Cllr. Bestman D. Juah Sr. defended him.