Ghana: Newly Elected Senegalese President Visits Ghana

Senegalese President, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, last Friday paid a working visit to Ghana as part of his "friendship and working" tour of some countries in the West Africa region, including Nigeria and Côte d'Ivoire.

At a meeting at the Jubilee House in Accra, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo told the Senegalese President that his election as President is a source of reassurance for all who are interested in the democratic future of Senegal.

"At one time, Senegal's reputation as a country committed to the principles of democratic accountability and respect for human rights law was being jeopardised. But fortunately, good sense prevailed," the Ghanaian President stated.

Accompanied by his Ministers of Finance, Foreign Affairs and Security and high-profile government, President Bassirou Diomaye Faye's visit, according to President Akufo-Addo, is historic and refreshing for the two countries to elevate their bond of friendship to a higher level.

Even though President Bassirou Diomaye Faye's visit to Ghana was brief, President Akufo-Addo was impressed and encouraged by the gesture and added that, "As you're aware I went for his inauguration because of the history between our two countries and also because his election was a source of reassurance to those of us who believe in the democratic future of our region and continent."

For some time, Senegal's reputation as a country committed to the principles of democratic accountability, respect for human rights and the rule of law was in ruins. "However, good sense prevailed, elections were held and Bassior Faye emerged as the clear convincing winner of the election."

President Akufo-Addo said President Faye's ascendancy to the presidency had brought peace and unity to his country and the West African region.

He hoped that Senegal would play a very important role in the development of the ECOWAS.

"We are lucky in having a new leader in Senegal and he is going to help us to try and resolve the big problem that we have in the ECOWAS community, and that is the purported departure of three of the key figures, key nations...that is Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali," he said.

President Akufo-Addo expressed optimism that President Faye would commit to reviving the dialogue that would enable ECOWAS to extend a hand of brotherhood and friendship to those members who had exited.

"It is historically very important set of measures to be taken to let it happen," President Akufo-Addo said, adding: "The election of President Faye has rekindled hope for the youth especially in Ghana and all of them now want to be president."