Sierra Leone's Return to the UN Security Council

In this episode, His Excellency Timothy Musa Kabba, Foreign Affairs Minister for Sierra Leone, shares insights into his country's key priorities during its tenure on the Security Council.

54 years ago, Sierra Leone was elected to the United Nations Security Council as a non-permanent member for the first time, serving a two-year mandate from 1970 to 1971. Now, Sierra Leone returns to the Security Council for the 2024-25 term after enduring a decade of civil war and embarking on a 20-year journey of post-war reconstruction. This period included the deployment of the United Nations Mission in Sierra Leone (UNAMSIL) peacekeeping force, which played a pivotal role in facilitating the end of the conflict.

In this special episode, His Excellency Timothy Musa Kabba, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Sierra Leone, shares insights into his country's key priorities during its current tenure on the Security Council. He explores how these priorities align with broader objectives for the African continent and reflects on the lessons learned from Sierra Leone's own post-conflict reconstruction efforts.