Nigeria: MohBad's Autopsy Report - 'Cause of Death Uncertain'

The reasons behind the death of late Singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, a.k.a Mohbad, may not be known, as the autopsy was concluded as "uncertain".

This was the report submitted by Prof Shokunle Shoyemi, a Pathologist to the Lagos Coroner sitting in Ikorodu, that is investigating the cause of Mohbad's death.

Prof Shoyemi said the cause of death of the music star could not be determined, as his body was too decomposed by the time an autopsy was performed. He explained to the Coroner, Magistrate Adedayo Shotobi, that despite extensive efforts, the advanced state of decomposition rendered a conclusive autopsy impossible, and this is due partly to the fact that the body was not embalmed.

Prof Shoyemi told the court the autopsy was conducted at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), and photographs were taken for documentation. After the results came out, he said they discovered Puritin, caffeine, and paracetamol, and a superficial injury on the left hand.

Prof Shoyemi further told the court that nothing contributed to the death, and stressed in addition that information about the late Mohbad's neck being bent and still bleeding after death as false. He said the late singer's neck, was still okay. He also told the Coroner Court that when the body was to be exhumed, they found that heavy stones were placed on top of the grave which took them four hours to remove. This situation, according to according to the University Don, has left many questions about the circumstances surrounding Mohbad's death unanswered.

Another witness who was also cross-examined on the death of the Singer, Owodeni Ibrahim, a childhood friend of Mohbad, said he was in the car when the Singer and his wife Cynthia got into an argument and he tried to calm Mohbad down, but Mohbad got angry with him for not supporting him.

Ibrahim also told the court that Cynthia who was the wife of the late Mohbad got angry when Mohbad told her he didn't know if the baby between them belonged to him, because he only met with her once and she later claimed to be pregnant for him.

Ibrahim told the court that he advised Mohbad not to marry his spouse, and that Mohbad told her to stay away from him.

He also told the court that he noticed that Mohbad's face was swollen; when he asked him what happened, he replied that he was shooting a video with Omoniyi Temidayo, known professionally as Zlatan Ibile, when Sammy Larry came to threaten him. He said he had reported it to the Police.

The Coroner, Magistrate Shotobi, adjourned the matter to June 11, 2024.