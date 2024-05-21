Nigeria: Sanusi, Moghalu, Kpakor Lead Discussion At Rivers Investment Summit

21 May 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Victor Edozie, Port Harcourt

The 14th Emir of Kano and former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Alhaji Lamido Sanusi, former deputy governor of Central Bank, Kingsley Moghalu and Professor Magnus Kpakor will lead discussion on the Rivers State Investment Summit slated to be held on 22nd and 23rd May, 2024.

Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Barrister Joseph Johnson, who spoke to journalists in Port Harcourt on Monday on the line-up of activities for the event said Kingsley Moghalu will chair the day-one of the events with Professor Magnus Kpakor as co-chairman.

Barrister Johnson said Alhaji Lamido Sanusi will chair the day-two of the events which he said will have thematic areas that will be segmented into six layers of panel discussions.

Johnson said the summit which is segmented into four panels such as inclusive education technology for youth empowerment, manufacturing and industrialisation, the ease of doing business and infrastructural development and renewable energy divided into six layers are geared towards making Rivers State an investment destination.

He said, "The Rivers State Investment Summit will be starting in 2 days' time. The two-day summit will start on the 22nd and end on the 23rd of May, 2024. Day one will have Professor Kingsley Moghalu, co-chaired by Professor Magnus Kpakor; these are people that have track records of financial matters.

"Day two will have the former Emir of Kano, Alhaji Sanusi Lamido, who will chair that day's event. And we will have thematic areas which will be segmented into six layers. Panel one will deal on inclusive education technology and the topics will be on empowering the future and leveraging education and technology for youth and women empowerment.

"Several speakers will be delivering papers on that day. The second panel will be manufacturing and industrialisation and the topic will be attracting investment in manufacturing strategies in collaboration and partnership. We have outlined a number of speakers that will take charge of that second session."

