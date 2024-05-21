Ghana: Rapper Sarkodie Explains Jabs On New Record

Sarkodie stated that despite the speculations on social media, he was not jabbing the artistes he named drop on the rap song, rather, he used them as a reference to place emphasis on his longevity in music.

Ghanaian rapper, Micheal Owusu Addo, better known by his stage name, Sarkodie, has broken his silence concerning the lyrics in his latest release dubbed "Brag".

Speaking in an interview with Vox Africa, Sarkodie stated that despite the speculations on social media, he was not jabbing the artistes he named drop on the rap song, rather, he used them as a reference to place emphasis on his longevity in music.

In some parts of the two-minute track, Sarkodie references his long career in the Ghanaian music industry, claiming that he began rapping before Wizkid, Davido, Burnaboy, Asake, and Ghana's own Black Sherif rose to prominence, adding that he is still a relevant force in the music industry.

"Wizkid came, I was already doing it, Davido started when I was improving it and then Odugwu came through. Black Sherif to Asake, I am still going, you thought I was losing it ?" Sarkodie rapped.

The "Rap Attack" rapper stated that his main competitors in the rap game were only two American rappers.

"My biggest competition is Kendrick and Cole," Sarkodie raps.

In the second verse of the song, Sarkodie reminds his critics that he is the greatest rapper of all time to come from Ghana.

"I swear to God, Ghana ha nobody had the nerve, it was me myself and I, wey carry all the load. You gotta check yourself when you talk to me, todabia ewos33 me kae mos3 you messing with the goat"

Many listeners mistook the lyrics for jabs at the mentioned artists, but Sarkodie clarified that his references were simply a recognition of their global prominence. He went on to say that he had no reason to shade Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, Asake, or Black Sherif because they were not rappers. Furthermore, he made it clear that Black Sherif is his friend, so it would be impossible to poke him.

Nevertheless, the Sarkcess Music Boss acknowledged the craze that the song created and said that the publicity had helped in terms of promoting the song, which had been met with rebuttals from other rappers, such as Nigeria's Dremo, who had dropped two songs directed at Sarkodie.

"Brag," the first single from the "The Championship" mixtape, which will be released on May 24, 2024, was produced by Ghanaian producer Fortune Dane, who has previously collaborated with Sarkodie on songs such as "Original," "Hand to Mouth," and "Headshots." Fans of Sarkodie will stand a chance of owning shares after streaming the mixtape.

Watch excerpts of the interview below