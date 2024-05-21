Nigeria: NAPTIP Decries Surge in Baby Factories, Buying and Selling of Children Across the Country

The Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Prof. Fatima Waziri-Azi, Ph.D., expresses deep concern over the increasing incidences of the buying and selling of babies and the proliferation of baby factories across the country.

According to Adekoye Vincent, Communication Officer, NAPTIP, in recent times, there have been alarming reports and public outcry regarding the sale of babies and the existence of facilities specializing in trapping young girls, recruiting men to impregnate them, and subsequently selling the babies after delivery.

These factories operate clandestinely, preying on the desperation and vulnerability of unsuspecting victims, often luring them with promises of financial gain or false assurances of care and support.

One of the most recent incidents occurred in Umunkwa village, located in the Umuafai Ndume Ibeku area of Umuahia North Local Government, Abia State where ten victims were rescued from a baby factory.

The victims, aged between one and twenty-four years, included seven young girls, six of whom are pregnant, one lactating mother, and two boys who are minors.

The baby factory was uncovered by the Department of State Services (DSS), Abia State Command.

A sixty-three-year-old woman, identified as Chinyere Nkwocha, was apprehended as the owner of the baby factory.

Both the suspects and the victims have been handed over to the NAPTIP Abia State Liaison Office for further investigation and appropriate action.

While commending the Abia State Command of the DSS for the successful operation, the Director-General urges the public, particularly parents, to be vigilant and ensure that their wards do not fall victim to these unscrupulous individuals.

She also encourages communities to continue collaborating with Law Enforcement Agencies in combating these heinous crimes by promptly reporting all cases of human trafficking to NAPTIP through its toll-free number, 0703 0000 203, or short code 627 (MTN & AIRTEL Only).