Nigeria: Police Brutality Triggers Protest in Imo Oil-Producing Community

Owerri — Police brutality yesterday triggered off protest by women in the oil-producing area of Ohaji Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State.

The women, numbering over 500 stormed the street with placards, appealing to the federal government and Inspector General of Police(IG) to intervene and call the recalcitrant officers to order

They alleged that there had been consistent police brutality in their communities and their sons have all fled their homes.

Spokesperson of the protesters and women leader in the area, Mrs Anwulika Omogo, told newsmen that the police team brutalising the communities is led by one Inspector Okeabatta Chika (Alias Kill and Bury) a member of the disbanded SARS police unit

The women alleged that Chika had recruited unknown state actors including militia groups around Egbema axis which frequently go on rampage attacking, killing, arresting innocent and law abiding residents of the community whom he labels with criminal charges.

"Most recent is the arrest of the President General (PG) of the community, Pastor Noble Chinedu Omogo, who was detained in Kill and Burt's illegal cell at former NDDC hospital in Mmahu for three days without investigation.

"The inspector boasts that he is not answerable to both the Area Commander, DPO or any other police authority, as he is now police Traditional Ruler of Egbema.

"Egbema is a peaceful oil producing Community and we want government to intervene in this issue before it would degenerate and instigate children to retaliate."

Also speaking, Mrs Love Nzeoma said that the community does not want what happened in Delta to happen to them.

"We do not want our children to go on self-defence because they have been pushed to the wall. Any action they take may affect so many other lives and government installations.

"We respect the law but we can no longer afford to keep quiet while our children are being killed daily or frivolous charges," she said.

Some of the placards read: 'Police brutality must stop," "We are tired of Kill and Bury." "Kill and Bury stop killing innocent souls." "Kill and Bury allow us to sleep in peace in our community."

When contacted, the Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr Henry Okoye, said he is yet to be briefed on the development.