Nigeria: Policies to Boost Industrialisation, Tackle Unemployment Developed - Minister

The Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Dr Uche Nnaji, has said policies and programmes that will harness innovation and tackle challenges of insecurity, poverty and unemployment in the nation have been developed by his ministry.

The minister said the policies are a part of measures towards building and developing the technology industry in the country, upon which the federal government through the Federal Institute of Industrial Research Oshodi (FIIRO) has developed 250 innovative technology researches.

Speaking at the commissioning of the North Central administrative office and modern analytical laboratory in Langtang North Local Government Area of Plateau State, he said Nigeria's transformation towards viable science and technology is a major tool of nation building.

He said they will ensure a brighter future by embracing innovation and industrialisation that will lead to productivity.

He pointed out that with the removal of fuel subsidy, the initiative will promote indigenous industrialisation and commercialisation through the organised technology and innovation with inventors' potential.

On his part, the Director General and Chief Executive Officer of FIIRO, Dr Jummai Adamu, said the core mandate of the institute is to be the foremost centre for research and development for industrialisation and socio-economic development of the people.

"We established the zonal office in Langtang because we found out that Langtang is the centre where there are huge resources yet untapped. So, we decided that our agency should be here so that we can tap all the available resources in Langtang and use them for export, as well as help our youths and women to be self-sufficient," she said.

In her remarks, a former member representing Langtang North and South at the National Assembly Hon. Beni Lar, who was the facilitator of the project, revealed that the project was conceptualised by the late former Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, who discovered that Langtang and entire Plateau is blessed with huge potential which necessitated the citing of FIIRO office.