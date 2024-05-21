Nigeria: Kogi East APC Stakeholders Meet in Abuja, Pledge Loyalty

Just a few days after celebrating his first 100 days in office, stakeholders of the APC from Kogi East under the auspices of the APC Critical Stakeholders have declared their unwavering support for Governor Usman Ahmed Ododo while also reiterating their commitment to the party.

During a media briefing, the group highlighted the strong presence of the APC in the Kogi East Senatorial Zone, covering nine LGAs. They pledged to maintain the party's influence and voice throughout the region.

Speaking at the event, Prof Dan Isah said, "APC is the party we call our own, and we pledge our absolute loyalty to its leadership under His Excellency, Alhaji Usman Ododo.

"We shall continue to engage with our members at the grassroots level, particularly in the Igala-speaking areas, to expand our membership through strategic sensitisation, enlightenment and advocacy."

City & Crime further reports that the group consists of a former Minister of State for Labour, Prof Stephen Hussein, General Patrick Akpa (Rtd), former Senator Dangana, Hon Bala Zekeri, Hon Moses Abdullahi and Prof Isah Dan.