Cameroon National Day

20 May 2024
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
On behalf of the United States of America, I extend my best wishes to the people of Cameroon on the occasion of their National Day on May 20, 2024.

Our nations work together on the most pressing issues we face today, from economic and regional stability to the health of our people and our planet. The deep bonds we share will fuel this collaboration into the future as we confront new challenges together.

As we mark this important day, the United States looks forward to further strengthening our collaboration with Cameroon. Together, we can continue working towards a future of peace and prosperity for all Cameroonians.

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

