Nigeria: Caroline Danjuma to Sue Oritsefemi for Claiming She Married Late Tagbo

Singer Oritsefemi made the claims in a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo.

Caroline Danjuma has debunked singer Oritsefemi's claim of being married to Tagbo Umeike, singer Davido's friend who died in 2017.

Caroline married the younger brother of former Minister of Defence Theophilus Danjuma in 2007.

They had three children before settling for divorce in 2016.

The mother-of-three made news headlines after revealing that the late Mr Umeike was her lover. Mr Umeike was a friend of Davido who died in 2017 from excessive alcohol consumption, according to autopsy reports.

Caroline, a Nollywood actress turned property developer, also revealed that she met him one year after legally divorcing her ex-husband.

During an interview with Chude Jideonwo, the Nigerian musician Oritsefemi stated that the ex-model was married to Mr Umeike.

Additionally, he alleged that she influenced his ex-wife, Nabila Fash, prompting her to marry him solely for financial gain.

Oritsefemi said: "When I met Nabila, I did not say I wanted to get married to her; I only told her that I wanted a baby boy. That was our agreement. I never intended to marry her. It was Caroline Danjuma. Caroline went and did a court wedding with the late Tagbo. After the wedding, she told Nabila that she had married Tagbo and that she should be fast and get married to me.

"She said I am a rough diamond and has studied me very well. She said Nabila could get everything she wanted from him, and Nabila's success was on me. So that was it. When she told me she wanted to get married to me, I accepted because she had had about three miscarriages. Both of us went through a lot."

In 2017, Oritsefemi and Fash tied the knot, but their union crashed in 2022 due to infidelity allegations.

Lawsuit

Caroline, an ex-Real Housewives of Lagos reality star, through her publicist Bodex Hungbo, threatened a lawsuit against the 'Double Wahala' crooner and set the records straight.

"This is to address the attempt to defame our client, Dr Carolyna Danjuma Hutchings @carolynahutchings (Actress producer and property developer) via a concerted effort by an unscrupulous individual known as Mr Orisefemi.

"Several unsavoury stories have emerged recently about this individual spreading false stories to cast aspersions on Dr Carolyna Danjuma Hutchings's personality, and we are not leaving this unturned. For clarification, Dr Carolyna Danjuma Hutchings has never been married and has children with a man other than her ex-husband, Chief Barrister Musa Danjuma.

"Whenever she decides to remarry, if she so desires, she will personally announce it or through her media team for her fans and well-wishers to celebrate with her.

She further disclosed her decision to take legal action against Oritsefemi.

"Finally, our legal team will be taking legal action against Mr Orisefemi because of these despicable claims made by a said Oritsefemi against our focused and amiable client, Dr Carolyna Danjuma Hutchings. We are interested in the said civil marriage certificate and pictures, including all evidence, to prove his claims beyond a reasonable doubt, which he boldly made on a recent podcast show."