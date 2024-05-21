Nigeria: Govt Reinstates Transfer of Electricity Regulatory Roles to States

21 May 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Federal Government has backtracked on halting the transfer of electricity regulatory oversight to state governments.

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, disclosed this at a two-day stakeholders workshop organised by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, in Lagos yesterday.

The workshop on the implementation of the Electricity Act had in attendance the 36 state commissioners of energy and power.

The minister's statement came a few days after he announced plans to halt the transfer of regulatory autonomy to states and conduct a test phase with a few states. The announcement had caused confusion about whether the minister had the power to give such a directive against the Act.

Adelabu, who said the Federal Government would not go against the law, stated: "Granting of regulatory autonomy to states is a provision of the new Act and no one person can single-handedly go against the Act.

"It's a provision of the law and no law-abiding officer of the state will want to go against the law. It is already included and it must be duly respected."

