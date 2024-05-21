Nigeria: Govt Partners Financial Bodies to Lift 50m Nigerians Out of Poverty From Now Till 2027

THE Federal Government is partnering some financial outfits as veritable platforms to release grants and loans to Nigerians interested in digital economy and creative enterprise, as part of moves to lift 50 million Nigerians out of poverty between now and 2027.

Addressing journalists yesterday in Abuja on the poverty alleviation partnerships, one of the agencies involved, Idea Lab, which specializes in financial inclusion, being a veritable platform used by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Bank of Industries, BOI, etc , for grants and loan disbursement, said IdeaLab Agency was empowered through the Bank of Industry by the federal government to train, prepare and recruit agents and beneficiaries for local and international jobs , export talents and commodities by also providing access to grants, loans , employment, scholarship etc .

Speaking at the interactive session, the National Coordinator of Idea Lab Agency , Emmanuel Aondoakaa, noted that Idea Lab was chosen by the federal government, along with some others, for massive poverty eradication among Nigerians between now and 2027.

He said: " Its programmes are fully grounded by the federal government and the World Bank Group with the right technologies to satisfy the desires of Nigerians, especially entrepreneurs, in the area of access to finance in the form of grants, loans, employment, scholarship, access to markets and technology transfer initiatives."

According to him, some of the innovative technologies used in operating their financial inclusion and intervention programmes for interested Nigerians are Rex agent application, scholarship and aid website, Job Gurus Website etc.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He explained that through the technologies, all the stakeholders in Nigeria and from all over the world were being aggregated to bring value to Nigerians in fulfilment of the federal government's mantra of Renewed Hope Initiative of President Bola Tinubu to lift 50 million Nigerians out of poverty by 2027.

"To appreciate the effort of the federal government, under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, to lift 50 million Nigerians out of poverty, we are passionately appealing for all concerned stakeholders, especially BMO forum of MSMEs of Nigeria, cooperative societies and the media to join us in this movement .

"Subscribe to these technologies and let us use the block chain embedded in them to create millionaires everywhere through a connected economy," he said.

Representatives of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Bank of Industry, federal ministries of agriculture, science and technology, etc gave goodwill messages.