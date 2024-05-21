Nigeria: Kano Mosque Attack - Court Remands Principal Suspect

21 May 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Bashir Bello

Kano — An Upper Shariah Court sitting in Kano, yesterday, ordered the remand of the principal suspect, Shafi'u Abubakar in connection of an arson attack on mosque in Gadan village, Gezawa Local Government Area of the state.

The Kano State government through the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Haruna Dederi had arraigned Abubakar before the court on three count charges bothering on mischief by fire, causing grievous hurt and culpable homicide.

Although, the suspect pleaded guilty as charged, but the case could not continue because of lack of legal representation.

The court presided over Halhalatu Zakariya directed the Attorney General to provide the suspect with legal representation.

The court ordered the remand of the suspect for one week and adjourned the case till May 31, 2024.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.