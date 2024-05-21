Nigeria: Kano Mosque Attack - Court Remands Principal Suspect

Kano — An Upper Shariah Court sitting in Kano, yesterday, ordered the remand of the principal suspect, Shafi'u Abubakar in connection of an arson attack on mosque in Gadan village, Gezawa Local Government Area of the state.

The Kano State government through the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Haruna Dederi had arraigned Abubakar before the court on three count charges bothering on mischief by fire, causing grievous hurt and culpable homicide.

Although, the suspect pleaded guilty as charged, but the case could not continue because of lack of legal representation.

The court presided over Halhalatu Zakariya directed the Attorney General to provide the suspect with legal representation.

The court ordered the remand of the suspect for one week and adjourned the case till May 31, 2024.