Nigeria: Rescue Movement Inaugurates Delta, Abia Chapters-Urges Members to Stand for a New Nigeria

The Rescue Movement for New Nigeria has inaugurated its Delta and Abia State Chapters on May 18th and 19th 2024 respectively, with a mission to redefine party politics and activism in Nigeria.

Described in a statement as a fast-developing organization, the group also known as Rescue The Vulnerable Initiative, inaugurated the state offices "amidst great fanfare and a strong display of commitment from members."

Speaking at the inauguration events, the Director General of the movement, Martins Chiedozie Ugwu, emphasized the significance of the organization, stating that it is the first of its kind in the history of activism and party politics in Africa. He charged members to remain steadfast and work towards building a new Nigeria by Nigerians.

"Comrade Ugwu referenced Albert Einstein's tribute to Pablo Celsars, highlighting the importance of responsible citizenship in building a responsible society. He urged Nigerians to join the movement and register their membership at www.rescue.org.ng for united action and robust intellectual movement like never seen or experienced in Africa."

"The Deputy Director General-South East, Comrade Nwogu Patrick Obinna expressed gratitude to members who attended the events, stating that their presence marked a significant milestone in their collective journey towards a new Nigeria."

"The Abia and Delta State Chapters of Rescue The Vulnerable Initiative were inaugurated on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, with enthusiastic gatherings that pledged to work tirelessly towards creating a better Nigeria for all."

"As part of their tradition of respecting traditional institutions, the Rescue Movement team visited the palace of His Royal Highness, Eze (Sir) Young A. Nwangwa, KSA, Eze Oko 1, and was warmly received with joy. His Royal Highness graciously pledged to make himself available to support their cause whenever needed."

"The inauguration events in different states marks a significant step forward for the movement, as they continue to drive their vision for a new Nigeria."