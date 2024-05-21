Ghana: 2 Boys Killed, 15 Others Injured in Ngyiresia Beach Premix Fuel Explosion

Two boys were killed in an explosion caused by premix fuel spillage at the Ngyiresia beach, near Essikado, in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis of the Western Region, on Saturday.

The bodies of Joseph Adom, 15, and Justice Dadzie, eight-year-old, had been deposited at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital mortuary, while 15 other victims who were seriously injured from the incident were currently receiving treatment at the same hospital.

The injured have been identified as Kofi Atta, 40, Issac Eshun, 20, Joseph Adom, 15, Issac Blankson, 65, Nuredeen Morison, 24, Kojo Egyir, 55, Kwesi Kakraba, 29, Kojo Deyensa, 49, Daniella Nmprem, 15, Daniella Esaba Cornelius, 12,Justice Dadzie, five, Maa Abena, 30, and Emmanuel Mensah, 48.

Two victims, who were in critical condition, have been referred to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for further treatment.

Confirming the incident to the Ghanaian Times, in a telephone interview yesterday, the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Western Regional Command of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO) II Linda Afua Pongo, said fire fighters dispatched from the Sekondi Metro and Shama Fire Stations managed to bring the situation under control.

ADO II Pongo said the incident occurred when spillage of pre-mixed fuel came in contact with naked flames, burning four wooden structures used as a dwelling place and one traditional fish smoking facility, electric pole and two cars.

She said that "two fisherfolks while off-loading premix from a taxi, the drum fell, burst and started spilling on the road of the community. The spillage came into contact with naked flame, flashed back to source and caught up with two stationary vehicle."

ADO II Pongo said the residents attempted to quench the fire with sand and water without calling GNFS personnel.